2021 NBA Free Agency Start Date, Moratorium Period Announced

The NBA announced key offseason dates Monday regarding the start of 2021 free agency.

Teams are allowed to negotiate with free agents beginning on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET, also known as the moratorium period. Players will officially be able to sign with teams on Aug. 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

This will take place shortly after the 2021 NBA draft, which is currently scheduled for July 29. It is part of another condensed offseason for the league as it tries to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA playoffs could potentially run until July 22 at the latest after a delayed start to the 2020-21 season.

Teams are undoubtedly already preparing for the upcoming free agency, which has fewer stars than recent years after Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Paul George and others signed new deals before the start of this year.

There could still be plenty of big names available, most notably Kawhi Leonard, who has a $36 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers. Proven veterans like Chris Paul, Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and Andre Drummond could also hit the open market. Each of these players can certainly help shift the 2022 NBA title race.

This offseason could additionally see some movement from high-profile restricted free agents, including Lonzo Ball, John Collins and Lauri Markkanen.

All the available players will look for new deals before the quick turnaround ahead of the 2021-22 season.