    Stan Van Gundy Rips Pelicans, Says High Schoolers Would Have Avoided Late Error

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy didn't sugarcoat his feelings about his team's defensive error that allowed Reggie Bullock to hit a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation.

    Following the New York Knicks' 122-112 overtime win, Van Gundy told reporters that "high school guys would've done what they're supposed to do" in reference to the end of the fourth quarter.

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

