Stan Van Gundy Rips Pelicans, Says High Schoolers Would Have Avoided Late Error

Stan Van Gundy Rips Pelicans, Says High Schoolers Would Have Avoided Late ErrorApril 18, 2021
Tony Dejak/Associated Press
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy didn't sugarcoat his feelings about his team's defensive error that allowed Reggie Bullock to hit a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation.
Following the New York Knicks' 122-112 overtime win, Van Gundy told reporters that "high school guys would've done what they're supposed to do" in reference to the end of the fourth quarter.
Randle Drops 33 as Knicks Hold Off Zion, Pelicans for OT Win