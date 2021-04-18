Report: Oklahoma's Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan Suspended Amid Police Probe

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Seth McGowan are reportedly considered suspects by the Norman Police Department in a robbery investigation, according to Parker Thune of 247Sports.com.

Both players have reportedly been suspended by the team.

"We are aware of a matter that may involve OU student-athletes and are monitoring the situation closely," the school's athletic department said in a statement, per John E. Hoover of SI.com. "The student-athletes in question have been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. We have no other information to share at this time."

Per Thune, "Several NPD officers apprehended Bridges at approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday night less than a mile from campus, and police on the scene disclosed that the redshirt sophomore wide receiver had been detained in connection with an alleged robbery involving firearms at the Crimson Park apartment complex."

Norman Police said no arrests have been made, and Bridges was released after being questioned by officers.

Norman Police Department Captain Brent Barbour told Hoover there were three suspects in total and that an alleged victim of the robbery was injured but did not need hospitalization.

"I believe three (total alleged suspects)," Barbour said. "I have heard two, and I have heard three. Three is what we're going with."

Bridges is a sophomore receiver for the Sooners. He missed all but two games last season after being suspended for failing a drug test. He's caught nine passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in his college career, though he was expected to play a major role in the passing game this season as a junior.

"Me and him have some of the best chemistry on the entire team," quarterback Spencer Rattler said April 10, per Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman. "Just having him back is such a mismatch on that outside."

McGowan, a freshman, rushed for 370 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with the Sooners. He was expected to pair with Kennedy Brooks (who opted out of the 2020 season) and Marcus Major to give the team a dangerous backfield in 2021.