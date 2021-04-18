    Warriors Rumors: Gary Payton II to Sign 2nd 10-Day Contract with GSW

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) dribbles against Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Warriors are bringing back Gary Payton II. 

    According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Dubs plan to sign him to a second 10-day contract. 

    The 28-year-old Payton has made a mark in his short stint with the Warriors, appearing in four games with the team and scoring 10 points while nabbing four steals in a nine-minute appearance during a 147-109 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. 

    "He was fantastic," Steve Kerr told reporters after that game. "My assistant coaches have been telling me when we put him in, we're not going to want to take him out because of his defense. Now I see it. He was all over the place. He's got great hands [and] anticipation. Who knows what's going to happen rotation-wise, but he was very impressive."

    Draymond Green was equally impressed.

    "He's always had a defensive reputation. He was great out there," he said. "That's his real first opportunity since coming in a 10-day and he took total advantage of it. Anytime you got dog like he got, you give yourself a chance. It was incredible to watch."

    He's given the Dubs a nice boost off the bench, though he's averaged just 3.6 minutes per game with the team. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Minutes may be hard to come by, but Payton clearly proved to Golden State that he deserves another look. If he continues to impress, the journeyman guard—he's appeared in games for the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and now the Dubs since joining the league in the 2016-17 season, generally as a deep reserve—may stick.

    Related

      Injury Report: Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson enters league's concussion protocol after fierce hustle play vs. Celtics

      Injury Report: Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson enters league's concussion protocol after fierce hustle play vs. Celtics
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Injury Report: Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson enters league's concussion protocol after fierce hustle play vs. Celtics

      Tommy Call III
      via Warriors Wire

      Curry Reflects on His Absurd 10-Game Stretch for Warriors

      Curry Reflects on His Absurd 10-Game Stretch for Warriors
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Curry Reflects on His Absurd 10-Game Stretch for Warriors

      RSN
      via RSN

      Report: NBA Tells Teams Games Could Be Postponed This Week

      League tells teams to prepare for postponements in wake of a potential verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder case

      Report: NBA Tells Teams Games Could Be Postponed This Week
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA Tells Teams Games Could Be Postponed This Week

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades for Most Hopeless Teams 😬

      Moves that squads at the bottom of the NBA can make to turn things around

      Trades for Most Hopeless Teams 😬
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Trades for Most Hopeless Teams 😬

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report