Raptors Fined $25K for Not Complying with Rest, Injury Reporting Policy

The Toronto Raptors were fined $25,000 by the league for a failure to comply with policies on rest and injury reporting, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

A release from the league did not name specific players or games that led to the incident.

The Raptors, who are in 10th place at 23-34 and vying for an Eastern Conference play-in spot, have been busy editing their injury report over the last few days.

They rested Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam on Friday against the Orlando Magic, who are 14th in the Eastern Conference. OG Anunoby was also slated to rest that game, but his status was changed to right knee swelling pregame, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

Gary Trent Jr. (ankle), DeAndre' Bembry (hamstring) and Jalen Harris (hip) were also doubtful for that game, but Bembry came off the list and played that night.

The Raptors are back in action Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder before a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.