    Video: Villanova QB Daniel Smith Shovels Unbelievable No-Look TD vs. Delaware

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2021

    Footballs are seen on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

    Paging Brett Favre. Paging Patrick Mahomes.

    Both players have something of a patent on making perhaps ill-advised decisions that result in great plays. But they will probably be jealous of this falling, behind-the-back shovel pass for a touchdown from Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith to Charlie Gilroy during their team's 27-20 loss versus Delaware on Saturday:

    There's, like, five different reasons why it shouldn't have worked. How did Smith even release the ball? How did it perfectly land in Gilroy's hands? How did it float that long in the air and evade all defenders? Again, how did Smith get any height or distance on the throw?

    Ridiculous stuff.

