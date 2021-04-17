C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. Stand Out in Ohio State's 2021 Spring Game

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes held their intra-squad spring game on Saturday, with Team Brutus taking on Team Buckeye. The scrimmage didn't feature live tackling and had a controlled second half, but football is back in full swing in Columbus nonetheless, and the game had almost 20,000 fans in attendance.

A number of young players made a nice impact Saturday, including freshman receivers Emeka Egbuka (seven catches) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (touchdown reception), the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

Ohio State and a loaded group of talented wideouts, name a more iconic duo.

As for the quarterback competition, here's how Ohio State's three freshmen looked (stats via the Big Ten Network broadcast):

C.J. Stroud : 16-of-22 for 185 yards and two scores.

: 16-of-22 for 185 yards and two scores. Jack Miller III: 17-of-30 for 128 yards and an interception.

Kyle McCord: 12-of-17 for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State's quarterback competition is arguably the biggest storyline of its 2021 season, and Stroud looks like the frontrunner to replace the NFL-bound Justin Fields. But we're still a long way from the start of the regular season in early September.

All three had nice moments in the contest, with Stroud and McCord finding the end zone.

Veterans like wideout Garrett Wilson and cornerback Ryan Watts also had standout moments:

Defensive lineman Jack Sawyer also had an impressive showing, with a number of "sacks" in the contest (he only had to get a hand on the quarterback to register a sack, but he consistently generated pressure regardless).

While it's hard to glean too much information from the spring game, there's no doubt Ohio State returns a ton of talent from last season's national title runners-up, but losing Fields casts a huge question mark over the quarterback position.

Stroud looked good on Saturday, and he appears to be in pole position to be under center at the start of the season. But again, September is still a little less than five months away. A lot can change over the summer.

The hope in Columbus, one way or another, is that one of the school's young quarterbacks will seize the starting gig and hit the ground running.