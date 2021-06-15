Sheldon Richardson, Vikings Agree to Contract After Browns Release

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson has joined the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings announced Tuesday they have signed the veteran defensive lineman. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Richardson signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal, which can max out at $4.35 million with incentives.

Richardson was a late addition to the free-agent pool after the Cleveland Browns released him April 16. The move coincided with the team's signing of Jadeveon Clowney.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Cleveland saved $11 million against the 2021 salary cap by releasing Richardson.

The Browns signed Richardson to a three-year, $36 million contract in 2019. He spent the previous three years bouncing around the NFL.

The former Pro Bowler was a first-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2013. After four seasons in New York, Richardson was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. He struggled in moving from defensive end to defensive tackle, finishing the year with one sack in 15 starts.

Hoping to rebuild his value, Richardson joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 on a one-year contract. The Missouri alum fared better with 4.5 sacks, leading to his deal with the Browns the following year.

Despite not having massive sack totals in recent years, Richardson has been a disruptive force. His 80 quarterback pressures over the previous two seasons are tied for 13th in the NFL among defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.

Richardson's single-season high in sacks was eight in 2014 with the Jets. He hasn't had more than 4.5 sacks in a season since 2015, but he can get to the quarterback and is durable at a physically demanding position. The 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year has missed just two games in the past five seasons combined.

Having rebuilt his value in recent years, Richardson will be tasked with helping the Vikings defense in 2021. He's got the ability to play on the interior or line up on the outside for defensive coordinators Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer, depending on the situation.

That versatility and ability to attack the opposing quarterback will make Richardson a solid addition for Minnesota as it looks to make a playoff run this season after going 7-9 in 2020.