Alabama Spring Game 2021: Top Storylines and Prospects to Watch

0 of 3

John Bazemore/Associated Press

College football fans can grab an initial look at the champions when the Alabama Crimson Tide take the field for the 2021 A-Day Game on Saturday.

The intrasquad scrimmage will close out spring practice for Alabama, which needs a new starting quarterback. Much of the focus will be on Bryce Young, who handled some garbage-time reps in 2020 but is the clear favorite to start in 2021.

Young's pursuit of the No. 1 role is the main storyline of an exhibition that should be taken for what it is.

Sure, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide coaches can use the A-Day Game to evaluate their players. Mostly, though, it's a fan-centric day meant to end the spring with a little excitement.