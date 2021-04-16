LSU Spring Game 2021: Top Storylines and Prospects to Watch

1 of 3

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Who Gains Advantage in Quarterback Battle?

Saturday's game will not determine the winner of the quarterback competition, but it could at least give the coaching staff an idea of who has progressed the most in spring practice.

The Spring Game is an exhibition with no pass-rushers allowed to tackle the quarterbacks, and there is a less detailed offense in place.

Senior Myles Brennan, sophomores Max Johnson and TJ Finley and freshman Garrett Nussmeier will do their best to impress in the action they get.

Orgeron made a blunt assessment of his quarterback situation earlier this week when he said "there is no starting quarterback," per The Advocate's Brooks Kubena.

Brennan, Johnson and Finley played a similar amount of snaps in 2020. Each player threw at least 130 passes. Brennan finished with the most touchdowns and passing yards despite attempting the fewest amount of passes.

The experience earned by Brennan, Johnson and Finley leads you to believe one of the three will start the season opener against the UCLA Bruins, but if Nussmeier impresses enough, he could earn the inside track for the job in the fall.

With injuries plaguing the running back room, LSU will likely throw the ball a good amount on Saturday, which will give the coaching staff a look at how each player controls the offense.

Which Defensive Backs Shine In Eli Ricks' Absence?

The top two spots on LSU's cornerback depth chart should be locked down by Stingley and Eli Ricks.

With Ricks out for Saturday, a handful of other players have a chance to make their mark on the LSU defense.

Orgeron told reporters that he has been impressed with Dwight McGlothern, per 247Sports' Billy Embody.

"I'm impressed with Dwight McGlothern," Orgeron said. "I think the guy's done a tremendous job. He's tall. He's 6-2. He has tremendous skills. He can change direction. He showed out a little bit this spring."

Even if McGlothern settles in behind Stingley and Ricks on the depth chart, he could be an important piece on the LSU defense with so many talented wide receivers strewn across the SEC West.

Look for Cordale Flott and Jay Ward to be the other standouts alongside Stingley and McGlothern. Ward may be under a bit more attention since he shifted from corner to safety.

If LSU has a deep secondary unit, it should feel much better about its chances to navigate what is arguably the toughest division in college football.