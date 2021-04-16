Ohio State Spring Game 2021: Top Storylines and Prospects to Watch

1 of 3

Who Emerges As Quarterback Front-Runner?

C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord entered spring practice in a competition to take over the top spot on the quarterback depth chart.

Stroud and Miller are redshirt freshmen, while McCord comes into Columbus as the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2021.

Stroud and Miller have a very slight edge when it comes to in-game experience. They both took snaps at the end of games in 2020.

With no clear-cut favorite in place yet, Saturday could serve as a springboard for one of the signal-callers to stand out in the eyes of Day and his staff.

Of course, there is only so much a spring game can tell you about young players since they do not get the full in-game experience with a limited pass rush coming their way.

The trio of quarterbacks will likely be judged on their grasp of the system and chemistry with the wideouts, and if one of them impresses more, they could have an edge heading into the fall.

Which Players Step Up On Defense?

The Buckeyes have plenty of holes to fill throughout their defense.

Ohio State lost its top three tackling linebackers in Pete Werner, Tuf Borland and Baron Browning, as well as Shaun Wade and Tommy Togiai, who were in the top seven in tackles in 2020.

The Buckeyes have five underclassmen and four seniors listed at linebacker on their roster. Senior Dallas Gant is out with an injury, so most of the focus there will be on the younger players.

Cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown are both out with injuries, so there is a chance for Ryan Watts, Denzel Burke and others to shine.

Senior Tyreke Smith and junior Zach Harrison are expected to play in larger roles on the interior. A solid outing from both would ease some concerns about who can step in there.

Then there is top recruit Jack Sawyer, who comes in with high expectations. He could be the next in the recent line of star defensive ends to go from Columbus to the NFL.