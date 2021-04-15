Warriors Games That Will Determine 2021 NBA Playoff Seeding

0 of 3

Despite the best efforts of should-be NBA MVP candidate Stephen Curry and nightly triple-double threat Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors are scrambling to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The good news is they have three wins to show for their past four games, including triumphs over the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. The less-than-ideal news is this stretch was preceded by seven losses in eight games.

The Klay Thompson-less Warriors are consistently inconsistent, which will have them fighting until the end for even a Play-In Tournament ticket. While every game is critical—Golden State is just a game up on the 11th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans—the following three outings will have a major impact on this team's postseason hopes and positioning.