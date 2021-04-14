Prospects for Bills to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

Prospects for Bills to Avoid in 2021 NFL DraftApril 14, 2021
In the span of 12 months, the Buffalo Bills went from having concerns about their wide receiver depth to boasting one of the deepest units in the AFC.
The Bills will be back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft after sending 2020's top selection to the Minnesota Vikings for Stefon Diggs.
The acquisition of Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis make wide receiver one of the positions Sean McDermott's team should avoid in the upcoming selection process.
Buffalo used some of its middle-and-late-round picks last year to bolster depth at wide receiver with Davis and at running back through Zack Moss.
Even though there is an intriguing running back prospect that played his college football in the same town, the Bills do not need to fill that spot with a new addition.
Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
You can never have enough offensive talent in a conference that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.
But the first round is not the place for the Bills to land another wide receiver to complement Diggs, Davis, Sanders and Beasley.
The No. 30 pick could be a landing spot for North Carolina's Dyami Brown, who is Bleacher Report's scouting department's No. 6 wide receiver.
Brown put together consecutive 1,000-yard seasons during UNC's resurgence in the second Mack Brown era.
He is one of three UNC skill position players who could be selected in the first two rounds. Running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter are the others.
The Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 25, or even the Chiefs at No. 31, could be intrigued by Brown, but Buffalo should wait until Day 3 to bring in any more receiver depth.
Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo
It would be a fantastic story if the Bills brought in Jaret Patterson.
However, the Bills do not need to add Patterson to a depth chart with Moss, Devin Singletary and free-agent addition Matt Breida.
Patterson turned himself into one of college football's stars with a 1,072-yard campaign in the MAC's shortened six-game slate.
Patterson recorded at least 1,000 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in each of his three seasons in Buffalo.
As the No. 9 running back on Bleacher Report's scouting department's big board, Patterson could be a second-day selection, but he will probably have to call a new city home.
Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
Two years ago, Dylan Moses entered the college football season as a potential first-round pick.
A torn ACL at the start of the 2019 season cost Moses the opportunity to leave Alabama after his junior season.
Moses returned for the 2020 season, but he is not viewed as the draft class' top linebacker. Penn State's Micah Parsons and Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are fighting for that title.
Moses' injury history combined with the re-signing of Matt Milano make' him a player the Bills should pass on.
The Alabama product may turn into a solid NFL player, but he does not fit the needs of the reigning AFC East champion.
Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.