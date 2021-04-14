Prospects for Bills to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

John Munson/Associated Press

In the span of 12 months, the Buffalo Bills went from having concerns about their wide receiver depth to boasting one of the deepest units in the AFC.

The Bills will be back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft after sending 2020's top selection to the Minnesota Vikings for Stefon Diggs.

The acquisition of Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis make wide receiver one of the positions Sean McDermott's team should avoid in the upcoming selection process.

Buffalo used some of its middle-and-late-round picks last year to bolster depth at wide receiver with Davis and at running back through Zack Moss.

Even though there is an intriguing running back prospect that played his college football in the same town, the Bills do not need to fill that spot with a new addition.