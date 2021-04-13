Cardinals' James Conner Had Surgery on Toe Injury After Offseason ATV Accident

Don Wright/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner revealed he needed offseason toe surgery because of an ATV accident while speaking to reporters Tuesday.

"Just a little accident, but it's part of the journey," he said. "It led me here and I'm just ready to roll."

Conner never played fewer than 10 games or more than 14 games in any of the first four seasons of his career on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers selected him with a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and he made the Pro Bowl in his second season with 973 rushing yards, 497 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns. He was less effective in 2019 but bounced back last season with a solid showing of 721 rushing yards, 215 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Arizona signed Conner this offseason after Kenyan Drake left for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

If Conner is sidelined at any point this season, the Cardinals would likely turn toward the combination of Chase Edmonds, Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward in the backfield.