    Cardinals' James Conner Had Surgery on Toe Injury After Offseason ATV Accident

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) takes a handoff from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and scores on a one-yard run during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner revealed he needed offseason toe surgery because of an ATV accident while speaking to reporters Tuesday.

    "Just a little accident, but it's part of the journey," he said. "It led me here and I'm just ready to roll."

    Conner never played fewer than 10 games or more than 14 games in any of the first four seasons of his career on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    The Steelers selected him with a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and he made the Pro Bowl in his second season with 973 rushing yards, 497 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns. He was less effective in 2019 but bounced back last season with a solid showing of 721 rushing yards, 215 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

    Arizona signed Conner this offseason after Kenyan Drake left for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

    If Conner is sidelined at any point this season, the Cardinals would likely turn toward the combination of Chase Edmonds, Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward in the backfield.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Cardinals give RB James Conner fully guaranteed contract worth $1.75 million

      Cardinals give RB James Conner fully guaranteed contract worth $1.75 million
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Cardinals give RB James Conner fully guaranteed contract worth $1.75 million

      Jess Root
      via Cards Wire

      Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray among favorites for NFL MVP in 2021-22 season

      Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray among favorites for NFL MVP in 2021-22 season
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray among favorites for NFL MVP in 2021-22 season

      The Arizona Republic
      via The Arizona Republic

      Cardinals take CB Caleb Farley, WR Tutu Atwell in Kiper’s 2-round mock

      Cardinals take CB Caleb Farley, WR Tutu Atwell in Kiper’s 2-round mock
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Cardinals take CB Caleb Farley, WR Tutu Atwell in Kiper’s 2-round mock

      Arizona Sports
      via Arizona Sports

      LOOK: The 11 best linebackers in the 2021 NFL draft

      LOOK: The 11 best linebackers in the 2021 NFL draft
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      LOOK: The 11 best linebackers in the 2021 NFL draft

      Jess Root
      via Cards Wire