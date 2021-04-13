Former Steelers RB James Conner Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Cardinals

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Free-agent running back James Conner has agreed to a contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports first reported the agreement. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Conner spent his first four NFL seasons with the Steelers after starring at the University of Pittsburgh. This will be the first time he's played for a football team outside Pittsburgh since he was a high school senior.

A 2017 third-round pick, Conner emerged as a Pro Bowler in 2018 when Le'Veon Bell sat out the season because of a contract dispute. His last two seasons have been disappointing in comparison, as Conner missed nine combined games and struggled to replicate his per-carry production.

Conner had 721 rushing yards and six touchdowns while adding 215 receiving yards on 35 receptions in 2020. His lack of burst makes him better suited to be part of a platoon, allowing Arizona to work in Chase Edmonds as well after Kenyan Drake made his way to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason.

Conner will probably get the first opportunity to start or at least be in a 50-50 timeshare.

It's little surprise he didn't get a huge free-agent contract, given the production at running back across the NFL and the Steelers' apparent desire to keep their options open at the position.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bell was the NFL's most productive running back during his stint in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers were steadfast in not locking up huge money in the position. The Steelers drafted Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. in successive years, seemingly preparing themselves for change when Conner became a free agent.