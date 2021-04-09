Ranking the NBA's Best Big 3s This Season

0 of 6

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Remember when Big Threes seemed to be all the rage in the NBA? Wild times.

Things have since changed. The Big Three concept feels less prevalent. Stars don't appear as likely to congregate to that extreme.

Teams with big-time duos already in place tend to lack the asset equity and financial flexibility to nab that third marquee name, and the sheer breadth of star power around the league lends itself to more aggressive searches for that second star. That, in turn, creates a more expansive field of headlining twosomes. It also, in theory, heightens the risk of Big Three pipe dreams. Successfully forging them feels much harder and, therefore, less likely.

Worry not, though: The league still has some Big Threes for us to rank.

This process will be identical to the one we used when sorting through star duos. This is to say, cobbling together a pecking order remains an inexact process.

Exclusivity if part of the calculus. Identifying the best three-man lineups or merely the top third wheel attached to two stars isn't the point. Only teams that have assembled deliberate Big Threes and are playing like it will see their trios featured.

This particular hierarchy is based on the current season only. We don't care about last year, the 2021 playoffs or future campaigns.

Sample size and team performance with every threesome on the floor will be taken into account, but the individual talent of each player will also be weighted. The reps logged by every trio, though, will invariably matter more than anything else.

Finally, a spoiler that isn't: Just about every Big Three includes a duo that ranked among our top 10 star couplings this season. Rather than repeating so much about players already talked about there, the third star and the overarching fit of all three stars together will usually be the primary focus here.