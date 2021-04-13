Report: Nuggets' Jamal Murray to Have MRI on Knee Injury Suffered vs. Warriors

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will undergo an MRI after leaving Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors with an apparent left knee injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Murray went down after elevating off his left leg for a layup in the final minute. He immediately began holding his left knee while lying on the court. He had 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals before exiting.

Nuggets trainers brought out a wheelchair for Murray, but he chose to walk off the floor with the help of staffers.

In the immediate aftermath of Denver's 116-107 loss, Nuggets coach Michael Malone noted the team has "no real update" on Murray's status.

"Very down locker room," Malone told reporters. "Yes, we lost the game, but everyone's thoughts are with Jamal."

Malone added: "He just came back, he was gone for four days. His [right] knee had been bothering him...just an awful feeling. Keep Jamal in your thoughts and prayers and hopefully we will get some good news."

Some of Murray's peers sent their best wishes via social media:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Health has rarely been an issue throughout Murray's career. He avoided major injury in each of his first four NBA seasons and has sat out only six games in 2020-21 because of minor ailments.

Murray's most recent injury stint saw him miss four games from right knee soreness.

While he's yet to make an All-Star team, Murray's one of the NBA's best players not to reach that height. Prior to Monday, he was averaging a career-high 21.3 points to go along with 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds.