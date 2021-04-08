IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 8

1 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

This week's show kicked off with a preview of Saturday's Knockouts Weapons Match to determine the new No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Championship. Jordynne Grace, Havok, and Rosemary battled Tenille Dashwood, Alisha Edwards, and Nevaeh.

Grace used her undisputed power advantage to down Edwards. After a brief tangle with Rosemary, Edwards tagged a reluctant Dashwood into the bout. Rosemary's Decay teammates Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve prevented Dashwood from running away while Havok sent her face-first into the steps.

Grace wiped out Kaleb with a tope suicida, but the social media maven grabbed her foot, allowing Dashwood to seize control of the match. The heels beat down Grace until a hot tag to Rosemary sparked a comeback for the babyfaces.

Rosemary trapped Edwards in the Upside Down. She scored a near-fall on her opponent, but Nevaeh broke up the pin. Nevaeh and Havok exchanged blows on the ring apron, one week after a shocking betrayal by the former. The fight culminated with the former teammates creating through a table at ringside.

Back inside, Rosemary put Edwards away with the Red Wedding for the pinfall victory.

Result

Rosemary, Grace, and Havok defeated Nevaeh, Dashwood, and Edwards

Grade

D

Analysis

This was a rare misfire for the Knockouts division. The match had no real flow to speak of, half of the competitors were barely involved, and Edwards was miscast on the heel team.

Given the talent involved, it should have been a better match than it was but instead, it was a mess and the leg sweep spot through the table was hardly enough to save it.

The good news is that, with more time and opportunity to shine, the Knockouts should excel Saturday afternoon at Hardcore Justice.