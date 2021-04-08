76ers' Way Too Early 2021 NBA Draft Big Board

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a good spot—both in terms of their conference standings and where they'll sit as a club approaching the 2021 NBA draft.

They have their superstar quotient filled with Joel Embiid, an All-Star sidekick in Ben Simmons, a fire-balling scorer in Tobias Harris and a lights-out sniper in Seth Curry. All four players are signed through at least the next two seasons, too, so a lot of their most critical checklist items are already marked off.

That gives Philadelphia flexibility for the draft, during which it will likely be selecting near the end of the first round. The Sixers could decide their roster is strong enough to add the best prospect available or even swing for the fences on a risk-reward player with towering upside. Or they could selectively shop the market with a specific need in mind.

Both approaches went into building this top-three big board for the annual talent grab.