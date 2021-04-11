Sheamus Beats Riddle, Wins United States Title at WWE WrestleMania 37

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Sheamus defeated Riddle on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday to win the United States Championship for the third time in his career.

The Celtic Warrior sealed the win when he left his opponent bloodied in the ring after hitting him with the Brogue Kick after The Original Bro launched himself from the top rope.

While Riddle and Sheamus had already faced each other on a few occasions prior to WrestleMania, the stakes were higher and the heat between them was greater on The Grandest Stage of Them All than at any other point.

On March 22, Riddle approached Sheamus backstage on Raw after the Irishman had lost a hard-fought match against Bobby Lashley. He clearly wasn't in the mood to speak to The Original Bro, which was the genesis of their rivalry.

Rather than simply telling Riddle to go away, he grabbed his scooter and attacked him with it, leaving then U.S. champion in a heap.

That led to a non-title match between Riddle and Sheamus on Raw, but the former went into the bout at less than 100 percent because of the fact that the latter attacked him backstage again.

Thanks to the advantage he created for himself, The Celtic Warrior was victorious, which earned him a shot at the United States Championship at WrestleMania.

Riddle did manage to seize some momentum back before WrestleMania, though, when he beat Mustafa Ali in a match on the go-home episode of Raw prior to the event while Sheamus was looking on from the announce table.

WrestleMania marked the fifth time in their careers that Riddle and Sheamus met in a singles match, with all of them occurring since August 2020. They split the first two bouts, making their WrestleMania clash a rubber match.

It was abundantly clear going into WrestleMania that Riddle and Sheamus were preparing for an all-out war, as their first four matches were among the hardest-hitting and most physical in WWE over the past year.

While Riddle has a goofy on-screen character, he is as skilled as any wrestler in WWE when the bell rings, and Sheamus has been brawling at a high level for years.

Sheamus ultimately came away from WrestleMania with the U.S. title in his possession, but his rivalry with Riddle may be far from over.

