From 'Safe' to 'Dart Throw': 3 Ways to Bet 2021 NBA MVP

0 of 8

Associated Press

Most years, the MVP race would be all but decided by now. But this NBA season is unlike any other, on so many levels.

Nikola Jokic is the heavy betting favorite, but there are cases to be made for Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Damian Lillard—with the possibility that Luka Doncic could make a late run. Even LeBron James isn't fully out of it.

If you're betting on the race a month out from the end of the regular season, there's still value to be had on a variety of candidates. Let's break them down.

For our purposes, the top five candidates are ranked by their current betting odds on FanDuel.