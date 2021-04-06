6 MLB Players Primed for 2021 Breakout Seasons

0 of 6

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

If baseball history is your thing, then Sunday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox was for you. Angels' two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani finally got to pitch and hit in a major league game that was years in the making.

Pitchers who rake are usually more of a novelty. But not Ohtani.

He became the first pitcher to hit second in the lineup since Jack Dunleavy did it for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1903. Since the designated hitter became available in the American League in 1973, only a handful of pitchers have hit for themselves in games hosted by AL teams. Ken Brett did it twice in 1976; Andy Sonnanstine hit for himself in 2009 as the result of a mistake on the lineup card; and Madison Bumgarner, then with the San Francisco Giants, hit for himself in an interleague game against the Oakland A's in 2016.

This could be the year Ohtani finally breaks out. Here are five other players poised for big seasons as well. It's a small sample size after only a handful of games, but these six players are making some noise as the season gets underway.