Lakers' LeBron James on Injury Rehab: 'Coming Soon to a City Near You'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James appears to be getting close to a return from his ankle injury.

The four-time MVP posted a video of himself running on a court Monday with the caption "coming soon to a city near you."

One of the team's worst fears was realized when James exited a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 20 with what was later determined to be a high ankle sprain.

The Lakers were already without Anthony Davis, who was nursing a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis. They managed to keep their heads above water because James was playing at an MVP-type level.

By losing both of its big stars, Los Angeles risked not just falling out of the top four but finding itself in a position where it could face a difficult first-round matchup against the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns or Los Angeles Clippers.

After Sunday's games, L.A. is now 35-25 and in fifth place in the West, having lost six of its last 10 games. Even with Davis returning on Saturday, the Lakers still dropped their second of two at the Dallas Mavericks and third straight.

The Lakers are obviously a formidable squad in the postseason when everybody is healthy. But the injuries to James and Davis have raised questions about how they'll be physically when the playoffs arrive.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Regardless, the team will be glad to have James coming back soon, though the damage to their bid to repeat as champions may already be done.