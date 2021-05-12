2021 Houston Texans Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

After a 4-12 season, the Houston Texans brought in longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio to lead the way as general manager.

But that's about the only notable acquisition for Houston in the offseason. J.J. Watt ended up being granted his release and moving on to reunite with Deandre Hopkins in Arizona, Will Fuller moved on to the Miami Dolphins and Deshaun Watson spent much of the offseason telling new head coach David Culley that he refused to play for him, then found himself the subject of 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct.



The Texans addressed the uncertainty with their first pick in the draft, adding quarterback Davis Mills in the third round (No. 67 overall).

Running back David Johnson is sticking around, having restructured his contract in early March, and Brandin Cooks will return to lead receivers again in 2021.

All in all, the offseason left much to be desired in Houston. That was reflected in NFL futures bets, with DraftKings setting the team's over/under for their win total at 4.5 games.

But the show must go on, so here's a look at what's on tap for the Texans in 2021.

Texans 2021 Schedule

Analysis

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The NFL's official rating gives Houston the 10th-hardest schedule in the league for 2021, with an opponent winning percentage of .516.

While two of the Texans' AFC South opponents posted winning seasons in 2021—the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts, which marks 22 wins that contribute to that difficulty rating. But there are plenty of other tough contenders on the slate, too.

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns—two of the AFC's top teams in 2020—will play host to the Texans. In addition to boasting powerful offenses that are led by Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield, respectively, both cities could challenge the Texans with their weather, considering the matchups come in Weeks 2 (Cleveland) and 4 (Buffalo).



Houston will also get to take the grand quarterback tour through the NFL, when it visits a number of first-year quarterbacks of those who are in new places for the season. In addition to a pair of visits to Carson Wentz in Indianapolis, the Texans will get a fresh look at Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, Zach Wilson when the New York Jets come to town and Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams.

That will factor in to take some of the edge off for a Texans defense that will be reeling from the loss of Watt.

Key Matchups

John Bazemore/Associated Press

We already took a look at the AFC South, where the Titans and Colts should be tough matchups yet again for the depleted Texans. But they're not the only divisional opponents the team will have to watch for looking forward.

The Jaguars only won once last season, but 2021 figures to be a different story now that the team has retooled and added Trevor Lawrence under center. He'll be coached by new head coach Urban Meyer, whose championship experience might be offset just a little by the fact that this is his first go at the NFL. But the Jaguars shouldn't be counted out so easily.

The New England Patriots decided to bring back quarterback Cam Newton for another chance in 2021, and even though they've beefed up the offense around him and added Alabama signal-caller Mac Jones, history suggests that could be a win in favor of Houston.

This season marks the seventh consecutive year that the two sides will play, and Houston is the home team for the third year in a row. They're 2-0 in those games.

And of course, for at least two reasons, the Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals will be appointment viewing, as Hopkins and Watt go head-to-head with their former team for the first time.



