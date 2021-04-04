LeBron James Tweets How Much He Misses Basketball Amid Injury Recovery

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

LeBron James has been out the last two weeks due to an ankle injury and can't wait to get back on the court, as he revealed on Twitter Sunday morning:

The Los Angeles Lakers star might have gotten the itch to return quicker after seeing Saturday's memorable Final Four game between Gonzaga and UCLA, which ended with a halfcourt buzzer-beater by Jalen Suggs to give the Bulldogs the overtime win.

James was all of us on social media after the final shot:

Of course, watching the Lakers likely makes him even more anxious to return as the squad is just 3-4 since his injury.

The four-time MVP is expected to be out four to six weeks due to the injury, per Shams Charania of Stadium.

LeBron's "Basketball Jones" hashtag in the Tweet also references a song from the original Space Jam soundtrack, likely not a coincidence after the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer dropped Saturday.