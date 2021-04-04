Quick Takes: Chris Jericho on Broken Skull, Omega's Next Feud, NXT vs. AEW, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

All Elite Wrestling has sent shock waves throughout the wrestling world in recent months by working with a variety of promotions, including Impact, the NWA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. But few fans ever expected WWE to be on that list.

Sure enough, WWE announced Friday that AEW's own Chris Jericho will be the next guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show immediately following Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 on April 11. It will mark the first time that a contracted AEW performer has appeared on WWE programming since the promotion's launch in January 2019.

Although it's merely a coincidence, the timing is incredibly interesting coming off the news that NXT will be making the move to Tuesday nights April 13. The Wednesday Night War, as fans know them, will officially be over, but both brands are bound to better off because of it.

On the subject of competition, Kenny Omega has been lacking challengers since successfully retaining the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at March's Revolution pay-per-view. He remains in a feud with Moxley, but there's no clear-cut contender ready to challenge him despite Double or Nothing fast approaching.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle possible opponents for Omega, what Jericho's ground-breaking appearance on Broken Skull Sessions could mean and the NXT vs. AEW rivalry's conclusion. The Hurt Business' breakup and Edge's heel turn will also be discussed.