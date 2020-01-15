AEW Dynamite Contract with TNT Extended Through 2023; New Weekly Show Added

Joseph Zucker
January 15, 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: Awesome Kong, Brandi Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes of
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling and WarnerMedia extended their television partnership through 2023, the promotion announced Wednesday.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan said in a statement:

"When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone—above all, the fans. What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Relly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start."

As part of the extension, TNT will air AEW on a second night in addition to Wednesday's weekly program, Dynamite.

AEW only announced its television deal with WarnerMedia last May. The fact that the two parties are already committing to a longer pact speaks to how successful the promotion has been since Dynamite first aired in October.

In an effort to program against Dynamite, WWE moved NXT from its streaming platform to USA Network on Wednesday nights, thus triggering a battle similar to the "Monday Night Wars" from the mid- to late 1990s and early 2000s.

According to Variety's Joe Otterson, Dynamite was claiming an early edge in ratings. Through Jan. 1, it had averaged 905,077 weekly viewers compared to 795,733 viewers for WWE NXT. The trend continued Jan. 8, with Dynamite beating NXT 947,000 to 721,000.

Wednesday's edition of Dynamite is the first of two Bash at the Beach specials. A four-way tag team match pitting The Young Bucks; Adam Page and Kenny Omega; Santana and Ortiz; and the Best Friends is the biggest on the night's card. 

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.     

