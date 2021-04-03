NBA Draft 2021: Latest 1st-Round Order, Mock Before Final Four

0 of 4

AJ Mast/Associated Press

At one time, the 2021 NBA free-agent crop looked like it would be one for the ages.

Then, one notable name after the next jumped out of the free-agent pool by inking an early extension. There are still a few top-shelf players who will hit the market, but since most are expected to re-sign with their current clubs, this former loaded crop could be particularly light on difference-makers.

That leaves teams searching for roster reinforcements with two places to turn: the trade market and the 2021 NBA draft. Since the latter has several potential franchise talents at the top and a shortage of possible plug-and-play role players behind them, that could be where organizations get a lot of their offseason shopping done.

With a few draft prospects getting set to participate in the 2021 men's Final Four, it's the perfect time to lay out the latest draft order, mock the opening round and then spotlight some of the top sleepers (projected outside of the lottery) in the class.