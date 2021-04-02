    Andy Dalton 1 of the More Complete QBs Evaluated in Free Agency, Bears GM Says

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, agent Jeffrey Nalley said Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The three-time Pro Bowler could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Friday that Andy Dalton checked most of the boxes the front office was looking for in a quarterback during the 2021 NFL offseason.

    "Obviously, his experience. He's a nine-year starter. He's been to three Pro Bowls," Pace told reporters. "He's one of the more complete quarterbacks that we evaluated this year in free agency and we're excited to have him."

    The Bears signed Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract to take over as the team's starter.

    Dalton explained during his introductory press conference last month he was in constant contact with Chicago's front office while it worked on a potential blockbuster trade for the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson, and he signed quickly after that deal didn't come to fruition.

    "When it wasn't happening and this worked out for both of us to come together and for me to be a part of this team, I was ecstatic because I was hoping that was gonna be the case," he told reporters. "I knew everything that was going on."

    The 33-year-old longtime Cincinnati Bengals starter opened last season as the Dallas Cowboys' backup, but he ended up making nine starts after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

    His signing drew a lukewarm response from the Bears' fanbase, especially as it became clear he was the leading candidate to start in 2021, but he's motivated to prove himself.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "Obviously I know there's been a lot of talk, but I'm coming in from the outside," Dalton said. "A lot of people don't know a ton about me and are gonna get to learn a lot about me while I'm here. That's all I'm worried about and so, I'm here now."

    Dalton completed 64.9 percent of his throws for 2,169 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 appearances for Dallas last season. He ranked 25th in ESPN's Total QBR (53.8) and received a similarly mediocre 69.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

    The TCU product compiled 204 touchdowns, 118 interceptions and a 87.5 passer rating across nine years as the Bengals' starter from 2011 through 2019.

    Chicago does have some talented offensive playmakers around him, led by top target Allen Robinson and a backfield trio of Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery and Damien Williams, but it's unclear whether Dalton is a significant upgrade over last year's QB tandem of Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.

    One thing's for sure: the Bears' offense, which ranked 26th in yards per game (331.4) last season, must improve if they're going to push for a playoff berth in 2021.

    Related

      Bears Trade Talks for Russell Wilson ‘Could Heat Up Again’

      Bears Trade Talks for Russell Wilson ‘Could Heat Up Again’
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Bears Trade Talks for Russell Wilson ‘Could Heat Up Again’

      Alyssa Barbieri
      via Bears Wire

      Nagy Will Call Plays in 2021

      Bears HC will resume offensive play-calling duties in the upcoming season

      Nagy Will Call Plays in 2021
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Nagy Will Call Plays in 2021

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Why WFT Needs to Trade Up to Draft QB

      @SOBO55 explains why Washington must get aggressive to find its next franchise QB

      Why WFT Needs to Trade Up to Draft QB
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Why WFT Needs to Trade Up to Draft QB

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's 2021 NFL Free-Agency Awards

      Our experts reveal their best signings, trades and more from a wild free-agency period 📲

      B/R's 2021 NFL Free-Agency Awards
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R's 2021 NFL Free-Agency Awards

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report