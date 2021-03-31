Browns' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft is going to look quite different for the Cleveland Browns than most drafts since the franchise came back in 1999.

Ironically enough, Cleveland plays host to the event in a year in which the Browns are far from the spotlight. Most years in recent memory have featured a top-10 pick or multiple first-round picks as part of a perpetual rebuilding process.

Thanks to the work of general manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski and a good nucleus of young players, the Browns go into the draft as something better: boring.

The Browns are a legitimate contender looking to add a few pieces to an already-good core. They aren't in search of a franchise savior, and with the 26th pick in Round 1, 59th pick in Round 2 and picks 90 and 92 in Round 3, they aren't exactly loaded.

It's a refreshing change of pace in Cleveland. Still, they will need to spend those picks wisely for the draft to continue to look like this for them. Here's a look at a few of the needs they should be looking to address with their draft capital.