X

    Wizards' Bradley Beal to Be Reevaluated After Suffering Hamstring Injury

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 9, 2021

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal suffered a left hamstring sprain against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday and will be reevaluated Sunday, the team announced.

    Beal dropped 50 points in 39 minutes Saturday before his hamstring began bothering him. 

    The 27-year-old has played 58 games this year. He sat one game each for COVID-19 health and safety protocolsrest and right knee soreness. He also missed a few contests because of a right hip contusion.

    The three-time All-Star is second in the NBA with 31.1 points per game and is enjoying his best season as a pro. The nine-year veteran is shooting 48.6 percent from the field and a career-best 89.1 percent from the free-throw line.

    Beal and Russell Westbrook have been stuffing the stat sheet in an attempt to guide the Wizards into the top 10 of the Eastern Conference, which would reserve a play-in tournament spot at worst. However, the 32-36 team has struggled defensively en route to allowing the most points per game in the league.

    Beal has been exceptional, though, scoring 40 or more points five times and a season-high of 60 this year.

    Without him, expect Westbrook to assume a massive usage load, such as when he dropped 35 points, 21 assists and 14 rebounds on March 29 against the Pacers.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Raul Neto should take Beal's spot in the starting five. The Brazilian has averaged 8.7 points in 21.6 minutes per game.

    Related

      BRODIE TIES OSCAR’S RECORD, WIZARDS BEAT PACERS IN OT!

      BRODIE TIES OSCAR’S RECORD, WIZARDS BEAT PACERS IN OT!
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      BRODIE TIES OSCAR’S RECORD, WIZARDS BEAT PACERS IN OT!

      Bullets Forever
      via Bullets Forever

      Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in NBA history

      Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in NBA history
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in NBA history

      Sam Quinn
      via CBSSports.com

      Russell Westbrook Ties Oscar Robertson's Record for Most Career Triple-Doubles

      Russell Westbrook Ties Oscar Robertson's Record for Most Career Triple-Doubles
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russell Westbrook Ties Oscar Robertson's Record for Most Career Triple-Doubles

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      KD Praises Luka: 'He's Seeing Everything Before It Even Happens'

      KD Praises Luka: 'He's Seeing Everything Before It Even Happens'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Praises Luka: 'He's Seeing Everything Before It Even Happens'

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report