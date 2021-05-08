Wizards' Bradley Beal to Be Reevaluated After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal suffered a left hamstring sprain against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday and will be reevaluated Sunday, the team announced.

Beal dropped 50 points in 39 minutes Saturday before his hamstring began bothering him.



The 27-year-old has played 58 games this year. He sat one game each for COVID-19 health and safety protocols, rest and right knee soreness. He also missed a few contests because of a right hip contusion.

The three-time All-Star is second in the NBA with 31.1 points per game and is enjoying his best season as a pro. The nine-year veteran is shooting 48.6 percent from the field and a career-best 89.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Beal and Russell Westbrook have been stuffing the stat sheet in an attempt to guide the Wizards into the top 10 of the Eastern Conference, which would reserve a play-in tournament spot at worst. However, the 32-36 team has struggled defensively en route to allowing the most points per game in the league.

Beal has been exceptional, though, scoring 40 or more points five times and a season-high of 60 this year.

Without him, expect Westbrook to assume a massive usage load, such as when he dropped 35 points, 21 assists and 14 rebounds on March 29 against the Pacers.

Raul Neto should take Beal's spot in the starting five. The Brazilian has averaged 8.7 points in 21.6 minutes per game.