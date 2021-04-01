Predicting Which NBA Teams Will Be Most Active on the Trade Market This Summer

1 of 5

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks showed their desire for change when they split from Lloyd Pierce and handed the coaching reins over to Nate McMillan in March, but there were rumblings their landscape could shift even more dramatically after.

The Hawks were one of the top teams to track at the deadline, as The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported there were trade winds swirling around John Collins, Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic. While Atlanta brokered just one exchange at the deadline—swapping out Rajon Rondo for Lou Williams and two future second-round picks—that wasn't necessarily a sign of contentment with status quo.

Rather, the front office might have deduced that the best deals were yet to come. Sure, it could have signaled a commitment to this core, but maybe the Hawks merely delayed their makeover.

This roster could get expensive in a hurry, which isn't exactly ideal for a 23-24 club slotted a good-not-great 10th in net efficiency. The Hawks are already spending big on Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela, they'll need to cover the cost of Collins' upcoming restricted free agency (or perhaps put together a sign-and-swap), and both Trae Young and Kevin Huerter are extension-eligible this offseason.

Is this a championship core as currently constructed? Because it could soon be priced as such.

The Hawks have decent depth for now, but a lot of their talent is duplicated. If they plan to pay Collins this summer, will they still want to give Gallinari $20.5 million next season? If Huerter gets a new deal, could they look to shed the $36 million headed Bogdanovic's way the next two seasons (plus his $18 million player option for 2023-24)? If De'Andre Hunter has cemented himself in the long-term core, does that push Reddish out?

Atlanta is tight-roping between a playoff push and a development plan for the future. If it ever decides one approach trumps the other, it could see several trade candidates emerge shortly thereafter.