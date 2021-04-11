Randy Orton Beats 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 37

Photo credit: WWE.com.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's campaign for vengeance hit a roadblock Sunday on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 when he fell to Randy Orton.

The result raised more questions than answers, though, as Alexa Bliss helped cost The Fiend the match. Wyatt's alter ego was about to use Sister Abigail on The Viper when his protege appeared covered in a black substance atop the giant jack-in-a-box from which he had made his entrance.

The distraction was enough for Orton to recover and fell The Fiend with an RKO. As he left the arena, The Fiend and Bliss engaged in a staredown.

Wyatt and Orton have been at odds for years in some ways, but their rivalry was renewed in October when The Fiend took aim at him during his WWE Championship feud against Drew McIntyre.

That led to a match between them at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December, but it was no ordinary bout, as The Fiend challenged Orton to a Firefly Inferno match. That decision initially came back to haunt the masked figure due to The Viper's ruthlessness.

He won the match by setting The Fiend ablaze, but that wasn't enough for Orton, who subsequently hit his rival with an RKO and then doused him in gasoline before throwing a match onto him.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That led to a lengthy absence for The Fiend, but Orton could not rid himself of Wyatt's alter ego completely since he still had to deal with Bliss.

She helped keep the storyline alive and also attempted to get revenge on Orton for what he did to the creature she had become obsessed with.

At one point, Bliss burned The Viper's face with a fireball, but when that wasn't enough to put him out of commission, she began playing mind games and getting involved in his matches.

She used a number of tricks to get in his head, including appearing on the turnbuckle during one of his matches and hacking the ThunderDome to get her face on every screen during another.

Bliss also figured out a way to impact Orton physically and forced a black liquid to ooze out of his mouth on multiple occasions.

All of that led to a match between Orton and Bliss at Fastlane, which is when The Fiend finally re-emerged, but instead of it being the version the WWE Universe had grown accustomed to, it was a burned and grotesque figure instead.

The Fiend helped Bliss beat Orton at Fastlane, and then the highly anticipated match between the two men became official for WrestleMania.

On The Grandest Stage of Them All, the masked figure set out to get back at The Legend Killer not only for burning him alive but also for the manner in which he destroyed The Wyatt Family four years ago.

Orton again managed to get the win, though, which suggests the rivalry could stretch beyond WrestleMania. But the relationship between The Fiend and Bliss is likely the biggest question mark after Sunday's contest.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).