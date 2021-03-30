WWE Raw Ratings Down Despite Lashley's Title Match Offer, McIntyre vs. Ricochet

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, featuring build toward WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11, saw its ratings decline compared to last week.

According to Show Buzz Daily, Raw's three-hour episode on USA Network averaged 1.701 million viewers, which was down from last week's 1.816 million. The latest show peaked with 1.733 million viewers during the first hour.

The primary focus during Monday's Raw was on the upcoming WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

Last week, Lashley proclaimed that he would offer a title match to anyone who takes out McIntyre before WrestleMania. Lashley doubled down Monday and made it clear that the title match would take place at WrestleMania if someone manages to incapacitate McIntyre.

An agitated McIntyre was seemingly looking for a fight all night long before stepping inside the locker room and laying down a challenge. Ricochet accepted but noted that he wasn't doing it to get to Lashley at WrestleMania since he didn't believe Lashley's offer was sincere.

McIntyre beat Ricochet, only to get attacked by Mustafa Ali. The Scottish Warrior beat Ali too, leading to a brawl between McIntyre and Lashley.

SmackDown Superstar King Corbin arrived on the scene to aid McIntyre, and Raw went off the air with Lashley making McIntyre pass out in the Hurt Lock.

Lashley was involved in another significant segment earlier in the night when he and MVP called out Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for failing to beat McIntyre in a handicap match last week. They came to blows with Lashley, and MVP declared that they were out of The Hurt Business.

Later in the show, Lashley beat Benjamin in a singles match, and it appears as though he will face Alexander next week.

Other key moments on Raw included Sheamus beating United States champion Riddle in a non-title match, Braun Strowman defeating Jaxson Ryker and then announcing that he will face Shane McMahon in a steel cage match at WrestleMania, Xavier Woods beating AJ Styles by disqualification due to interference from Omos, Naomi defeating Shayna Baszler and Raw women's champion Asuka and Rhea Ripley signing their WrestleMania contract.

