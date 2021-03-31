Raptors' Kyle Lowry Out vs. Thunder Because of Infection in Right Foot

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry is going to miss at least one game because of an infection in his right foot.

Per Blake Murphy of The Athletic, the Raptors have already ruled Lowry out for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This is the second time this season that Lowry has missed time for a foot infection. The six-time All-Star missed two games in January with a toe infection.

The 35-year-old is averaging 17.0 points, a team-high 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Raptors.

Lowry has missed his fair share of action this season, most of which stemmed from a sprained left ankle he suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks in February. He missed four games with that injury.

The Villanova product was ruled out of a March 28 contest against the Portland Trail Blazers due to right foot soreness.

Toronto has lost 14 of its last 16 games and is currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with an 18-29 record.

The Raptors have several choices when it comes to figuring out how to replace their top playmaker. Aron Baynes is a legitimate starting option, and there is depth to the squad in the form of Chris Boucher and new acquisition Rodney Hood.