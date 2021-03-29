Francis Ngannou Says He Believes Jon Jones Wants UFC Heavyweight Title Fight

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is confident Jon Jones can be lured inside the Octagon for a shot at the gold.

"I believe that Jon Jones wants this fight," Ngannou said to TMZ Sports. "I believe he'll want it to happen because it's gonna be a massive fight. ... I think this might be the biggest fight of his career."

