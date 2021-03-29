    Francis Ngannou Says He Believes Jon Jones Wants UFC Heavyweight Title Fight

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021

    Francis Ngannou in action against Stipe Miocic during a heavyweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 220, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Boston. Miocic retained his title via unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    New UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is confident Jon Jones can be lured inside the Octagon for a shot at the gold.

    "I believe that Jon Jones wants this fight," Ngannou said to TMZ Sports. "I believe he'll want it to happen because it's gonna be a massive fight. ... I think this might be the biggest fight of his career."

                  

