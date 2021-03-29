LeBron James, More Posters Revealed for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Movie

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

New posters were released for Space Jam: A New Legacy on Monday, with the film scheduled to be released on July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max.

The new posters feature LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck, the Road Runner, Speedy Gonzales and the Tasmanian Devil:

Other hoopers in the picture reportedly will include Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike, among others.

"It's one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I've ever played in," James told reporters in February about appearing in the new Space Jam. "The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history."

The original Space Jam was released in 1996 and starred Michael Jordan and Bill Murray, among others, alongside the Looney Tune's cast of characters. It was a huge hit, raking in $230 million at the box office and much more in merchandising.