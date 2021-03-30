Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 260

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The official UFC rankings are a farce. That sounds harsh, but it's the truth.

The entire system seems to be predicated on the whims and fancies of the voting panelists, many of whom don't even appear to closely follow mixed martial arts. There is no consistency in terms of what happens when a ranked fighter changes weight classes or retires. There is legitimate evidence that suggests the UFC nudges its panelists in the directions it deems most suitable.

The list of problems goes on and on.

We here at Bleacher Report are tired of it and have decided to take a stand by creating our own UFC pound-for-pound lists: one list for men and another for women.

We will update our pound-for-pound rankings after each UFC pay-per-view and, with a little luck, bring some order to the chaotic world of mixed martial arts.

With UFC 260 going down in Las Vegas last Saturday, that means it's time for another update.

The card featured a number of important fights—none more so than the main event, which saw Francis Ngannou knock out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight title.

How did Ngannou's big win affect the B/R Pound-for-Pound UFC Rankings? Keep scrolling to see how the land lies.