    Rob Van Dam Announced for 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021
    Alerted 35m ago in the B/R App

    WWE.com

    The worst-kept secret of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class is official, with the company announcing Rob Van Dam as the latest member of its class set to be inducted next month.

    Van Dam discussed his induction with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports: 

    "It’s a pretty awesome feeling. Just like you probably would imagine, it feels like I’m being acknowledged and appreciated for my body of work. It feels very good. I’m honored. [Fans have] been calling me future Hall of Famer for years and I always just shrug and say, ‘All right, man. As long as you think so.’ But, glad to be among the chosen few this year.

    "I’m glad for me and for all the fans. I feel like them being behind me and wanting to see this happen is a win for them as well."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rob Van Dam to Be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

      Rob Van Dam to Be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Rob Van Dam to Be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated WrestleMania 37 Picks 🔮

      Our latest predictions with less than two weeks to go

      Updated WrestleMania 37 Picks 🔮
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Updated WrestleMania 37 Picks 🔮

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Stone Cold Talks WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton, More

      Stone Cold Talks WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton, More
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Stone Cold Talks WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton, More

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Under-the-Radar Matches That Should Be Added

      Check out a rundown of a few matches that would benefit WrestleMania significantly if added 🧐

      Under-the-Radar Matches That Should Be Added
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Under-the-Radar Matches That Should Be Added

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report