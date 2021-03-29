Rob Van Dam Announced for 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class

WWE.com

The worst-kept secret of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class is official, with the company announcing Rob Van Dam as the latest member of its class set to be inducted next month.

Van Dam discussed his induction with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports:

"It’s a pretty awesome feeling. Just like you probably would imagine, it feels like I’m being acknowledged and appreciated for my body of work. It feels very good. I’m honored. [Fans have] been calling me future Hall of Famer for years and I always just shrug and say, ‘All right, man. As long as you think so.’ But, glad to be among the chosen few this year.

"I’m glad for me and for all the fans. I feel like them being behind me and wanting to see this happen is a win for them as well."

