Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Patriots Inquired, SF Said QB Wasn't Available

The New England Patriots reportedly inquired about trading for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason but were told he's unavailable.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Garoppolo "still really isn't" available via trade despite the 49ers trading up to the No. 3 pick in April's draft, presumably to take their quarterback of the future.

Garoppolo played his first three-plus seasons in New England before being traded to San Francisco in October 2017.

