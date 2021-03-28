Panthers' Aaron Ekblad Stretchered Off After Suffering Leg Injury vs. Stars

Matt Strasen/Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad was stretchered off the ice during the second period of Sunday's game against the Dallas Stars with a serious leg injury.

According to the Associated Press, trainers placed an aircast on Ekblad's left leg. He landed awkwardly on the leg after a hit into the boards by Dallas stars defenseman Esa Lindell and immediately began clutching his knee.

The Panthers haven't provided an update on the 25-year-old's status while acknowledging he appeared to be badly injured:

Teammate Anthony Duclair spoke about the situation as well:

Ekblad has enjoyed a strong 2020-21 campaign so far. His 11 goals are only six away from setting a career high, and he delivered the overtime winner in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Dallas. It doesn't seem a stretch to think his season could now be over.

Florida, meanwhile, will have to cope without yet another key player. Aleksander Barkov is nursing a lower-body injury, and Patric Hornqvist is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

The Panthers sit third in the Central Division with 48 points at 22-9-4, putting them in position to qualify for the playoffs. Ekblad's injury could loom large should the team qualify for the postseason, though.