    Panthers' Aaron Ekblad Stretchered Off After Suffering Leg Injury vs. Stars

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021
    Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The Florida Panthers won in overtime, 4-3. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
    Matt Strasen/Associated Press

    Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad was stretchered off the ice during the second period of Sunday's game against the Dallas Stars with a serious leg injury.

    According to the Associated Press, trainers placed an aircast on Ekblad's left leg. He landed awkwardly on the leg after a hit into the boards by Dallas stars defenseman Esa Lindell and immediately began clutching his knee.

    The Panthers haven't provided an update on the 25-year-old's status while acknowledging he appeared to be badly injured:

    Teammate Anthony Duclair spoke about the situation as well:

    Ekblad has enjoyed a strong 2020-21 campaign so far. His 11 goals are only six away from setting a career high, and he delivered the overtime winner in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Dallas. It doesn't seem a stretch to think his season could now be over.

    Florida, meanwhile, will have to cope without yet another key player. Aleksander Barkov is nursing a lower-body injury, and Patric Hornqvist is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

    The Panthers sit third in the Central Division with 48 points at 22-9-4, putting them in position to qualify for the playoffs. Ekblad's injury could loom large should the team qualify for the postseason, though.

