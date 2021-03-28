Kevin Durant Responds to Troll Saying 'You Really Can't Lead a Team on Your Own'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

NBA Twitter was in an uproar Saturday after LaMarcus Aldridge agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, with some fans bemoaning Kevin Durant once again building a super team.

Suffice it to say Durant's heard enough of the criticism.

The Brooklyn Nets star clapped back at detractors Sunday morning on Twitter, laughing at the criticism while also admitting he does need help—like every other NBA superstar in history.



The Nets were the talk of NBA Twitter on Saturday after Aldridge agreed to join Brooklyn, giving the team six former All-Stars who total 41 appearances in the game. Durant and Aldridge are joined by Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Durant's social media use has been the source of scorn from opposing fans ever since he got caught using a burner account to defend himself in 2017. While KD admits to still using a burner on occasion, he's become increasingly comfortable going back-and-forth with fans—despite the fact it only emboldens his detractors.

Criticism of Durant's social media game has always been odd. He's not inflammatory or overly rude. He uses Twitter like most non-celebrities would and occasionally decides to jump into the discussion when it involves him. It's a natural instinct, and his level of transparency should arguably be applauded during a time when athletes heavily limit their social media use (particularly Twitter) over fear of criticism or a public-relations nightmare for expressing opinions.

Moreover, Durant is far from the only celebrity to use a burner account; public figures are not immune to hearing criticism, even from people with accounts made purposefully to troll.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Durant using his main Twitter account to engage with fans arguably shows that he's becoming more comfortable in his skin and putting his name behind what he really feels.

"Stop tellin me how to use my Twitter," Durant said in response to another user Sunday.

Perhaps if people stopped telling celebrities and athletes how to use their social media, they may be more like Durant and willing to engage on occasion.