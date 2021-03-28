    Kevin Durant Responds to Troll Saying 'You Really Can't Lead a Team on Your Own'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2021
    Alerted 28m ago in the B/R App

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant brings the ball up against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    NBA Twitter was in an uproar Saturday after LaMarcus Aldridge agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, with some fans bemoaning Kevin Durant once again building a super team.

    Suffice it to say Durant's heard enough of the criticism.

    The Brooklyn Nets star clapped back at detractors Sunday morning on Twitter, laughing at the criticism while also admitting he does need help—like every other NBA superstar in history. 


    The Nets were the talk of NBA Twitter on Saturday after Aldridge agreed to join Brooklyn, giving the team six former All-Stars who total 41 appearances in the game. Durant and Aldridge are joined by Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

    Durant's social media use has been the source of scorn from opposing fans ever since he got caught using a burner account to defend himself in 2017. While KD admits to still using a burner on occasion, he's become increasingly comfortable going back-and-forth with fans—despite the fact it only emboldens his detractors.

    Criticism of Durant's social media game has always been odd. He's not inflammatory or overly rude. He uses Twitter like most non-celebrities would and occasionally decides to jump into the discussion when it involves him. It's a natural instinct, and his level of transparency should arguably be applauded during a time when athletes heavily limit their social media use (particularly Twitter) over fear of criticism or a public-relations nightmare for expressing opinions.

    Moreover, Durant is far from the only celebrity to use a burner account; public figures are not immune to hearing criticism, even from people with accounts made purposefully to troll.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Durant using his main Twitter account to engage with fans arguably shows that he's becoming more comfortable in his skin and putting his name behind what he really feels.

    "Stop tellin me how to use my Twitter," Durant said in response to another user Sunday.

    Perhaps if people stopped telling celebrities and athletes how to use their social media, they may be more like Durant and willing to engage on occasion. 

    Related

      Dinwiddie Thinks He Can Come Back This Season

      Dinwiddie Thinks He Can Come Back This Season
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Dinwiddie Thinks He Can Come Back This Season

      Net Income
      via NetsDaily

      Nets’ Big 3 Reunion Starting to Come into Focus

      Nets’ Big 3 Reunion Starting to Come into Focus
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets’ Big 3 Reunion Starting to Come into Focus

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      2021's Buyout Stars Have a Lot to Prove

      Nets are cleaning up. Lakers expected to snag Drummond. Here's our take on the buyout market ➡️

      2021's Buyout Stars Have a Lot to Prove
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2021's Buyout Stars Have a Lot to Prove

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      NYK's Robinson Fractures Foot

      Mitchell Robinson suffered a fractured right foot during tonight's game vs. Bucks; recently returned from hand fracture

      NYK's Robinson Fractures Foot
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NYK's Robinson Fractures Foot

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report