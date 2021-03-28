Francis Ngannou, Sean O'Malley and More Earn Bonus Prize Money from UFC 260 Card

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

In addition to the UFC heavyweight title, Francis Ngannou also added a Performance of the Night bonus with his win at UFC 260 Saturday.

Ngannou won a $50,000 bonus after a second-round knockout of Stipe Miocic, per Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting.

Sean O'Malley also earned Performance of the Night with a win over Thomas Almeida, improving to 13-1 in his career in a bounce-back from his loss to Marlon Vera. The third-round knockout clinched the latest victory Saturday.

Vicente Luque and Tyron Woodley earned Fight of the Night honors and $50,000 each despite the bout lasting less than one round. Luque earned a first-round submission, although Woodley had been impressive until that moment:

Woodley might be on a losing streak, but the former welterweight champion was at least able to get some consolation money from the bonus.

The story of the night was still Ngannou, who won the heavyweight title three years after losing his shot against Miocic.

He came out aggressive Saturday night with some big shots early and kept it going until the match was called:

After finishing four straight opponents in the fourth round, Ngannou once again earned a quick stoppage to bring home the belt. A Performance of the Night bonus was well-earned from the new champion.