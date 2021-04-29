    Luka Doncic Out for Mavericks vs. Pistons with Elbow Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021
    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic dribbles the ball during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will miss Thursday night's game against the Detroit Pistons with an elbow injury, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. 

    But Kristaps Porzingis, Josh Richardson and JJ Redick, who were listed as questionable for the matchup with the Pistons, are all expected to play, head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters

    In his third NBA season, Doncic has cemented his position as one of the league's most dynamic talents. He's averaging 28.6 points, 8.7 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from three. His shooting has improved as the season has progressed after a slow start.

    While much of the MVP conversation has centered around Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry, there's little doubt that Doncic is one of the game's brightest superstars. At 22, he just getting started.

    The Mavericks' offensive ecosystem is built around Doncic, so his absence will be a major blow to the team.  Porzingis will be heavily relied upon to take over an offensive leadership role Thursday night for Dallas, which is 34-27 and sixth in the Western Conference.  

