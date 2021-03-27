    Jeff Teague Reportedly Waived by Magic After Celtics Deadline Trade

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) brings the ball up court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, March 22, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    The Orlando Magic waived guard Jeff Teague on Saturday, two days after he was acquired in a trade with the Boston Celtics.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, which was expected at the time of the trade. The Celtics sent Teague and two second-round picks to the Magic in exchange for Evan Fournier before Thursday's deadline.

    Teague, 32, averaged 6.9 points and 2.1 assists in 34 games this season for the Celtics. The Magic had little use for the veteran guard as they begin a full-fledged rebuild after trading Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic at the deadline.

    Teague should be able to find a rotation spot with a team in need of a backup guard once he hits the open market. While he's nowhere close to the level of player he was during his prime in Atlanta, Teague still knocked down 46.4 percent of his threes on limited attempts in Boston and is a low-turnover option at point guard.

    Several teams, many of which are on the lower end of playoff competition, could look at Teague as an option if they miss out on other names about to be bought out. 

