Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Contenders Hope Wizards Star 'Pulls an Anthony Davis'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Rival NBA teams are reportedly hoping Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal "pulls an Anthony Davis" and demands a trade during the offseason.

Tom Haberstroh of TrueHoop reported Friday league executives believe there's only about a "33 percent chance" Beal hits the trade block this summer, though.

The 27-year-old University of Florida product has spent his entire career with Washington since being selected with the third overall pick in the 2012 draft.

Beal is a three-time All-Star selection, and he's enjoying another terrific season, leading the NBA in scoring at 31.7 points per game while also averaging 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 40 games.

He's been consistent in saying he'd like to remain with the Wizards until retirement, a stance he reiterated in October during an appearance on the On the Road with Buck & Phil podcast (via Frank Urbina of HoopsHype).

"That would mean the world, man. I'm a loyal guy. I want to be here," Beal said. "I'm here. I've signed my extension. And that will mean the world to me. That honestly would you know, being able to finish your career in one place? You know, you don't see that in today's game."

Last month, Shams Charania and Fred Katz of The Athletic reported Beal was "privately frustrated and confused" about why he's received criticism for wanting to remain with Washington despite the team's recent struggles rather than link up with superstars elsewhere to chase a title.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I kinda hate it. I hate super teams," he'd previously told The Athletic in 2019. "And that's just me. ... Like everybody, just get your own team and just try to win with what you've got."

Beal is under contract through next season after signing a two-year, $71.8 extension that includes a player option for 2022-23.

Even though the Wizards are fading out of playoff contention with a 15-28 record, putting them on pace to miss the postseason for the third straight year, it would be a surprising about-face if the St. Louis native demands a trade in the offseason based on his prior comments.

His short-term extension does put pressure on Washington's front office to upgrade the roster around Beal before he has the option to test the free-agent market after next season.