Jon Jones Likely to Face UFC 260 Main Event Winner in Fall, Dana White Says

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The winner of Saturday's main event at UFC 260 will walk away with more than just the heavyweight title.

According to UFC President Dana White (per ESPN), the winner of the heavyweight bout between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou is likely to fight Jon "Bones" Jones as the longtime light heavyweight star prepares to move up weight classes.

Jones (26-1, 10 KOs) has been out of the Octagon for more than a year having last defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 247 in February 2020 to retain his light heavyweight belt. After the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jones is ranked UFC's top pound-for-pound fighter with Miocic in third and Ngannou (15-3, 11 KOs) coming in at 13.

Miocic (20-3, 15 KOs) has successfully defended the heavyweight title on four occasions, and a matchup between him and Jones would go down as arguably one of the biggest fights of the last ten years with Jones going on 18 straight events without a loss.

