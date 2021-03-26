Warriors' Bob Myers on Kelly Oubre Jr.: Love to Be Able to See Him in Our Future

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Two days after The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported the Golden State Warriors were actively shopping small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said he'd love for the KU product to remain in the team's future.

"We like Kelly and we'd love to be able to see him in our future plans," Myers told reporters Friday. "But that's four or five, six months away, and we'll see what happens with us and obviously it takes two. So that decision will be made down the line."

In 43 games with Golden State this season, Oubre is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists and has recovered from a brutal shooting stretch to begin the year.

Much of the trade speculation revolved around Oubre's expiring contract and the luxury tax the club would be hit with for re-signing him this offseason. Despite already being over the tax line, the Warriors acquired Oubre in November using the trade exception they got from dealing Andre Iguodala in 2019. The result was enormous tax penalties that they may be hesitant to pay again, though they have made no indication that they will cut payroll.

Klay Thompson is expected to return to the floor next year, which could impact Oubre's free-agency decision.

The 25-year-old declined to answer reporters on Thursday when asked if he'd be willing to take less money to remain with the Warriors.

Also unknown is how Golden State will use Oubre if and when Thompson returns. However, Oubre has made clear he wants to remain a starter in the league.

"I can't speak for the future, brother," Oubre said Thursday. "You keep asking me questions like I'm a psychic. But at the end of the day, I'm growing, I'm honing in on my skills in this league and I can offer a lot more than coming off the bench, so at the end of the day, this is my life. I can't tell the future. Only God can."

Myers would not commit to Oubre remaining in the starting lineup when speaking with reporters Friday.