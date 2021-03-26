Ed Orgeron Allegedly Lied Amid Derrius Guice LSU Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Mercedes-Benz Superdome security worker Gloria Scott alleged Friday that LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron lied when asked about whether he spoke directly to Scott about a sexual misconduct allegation against former LSU running back Derrius Guice.

According to Kenny Jacoby of USA Today, the 74-year-old Scott said she was approached by Guice and a group of other men while working at the Superdome in December 2017. She alleges that Guice said to her: "I like to f--k women like you, you older women, because y'all know y'all like us young men to f--k y'all. And, you know you want this body."

Scott alleges that Guice rubbed his body, including his genitals, during the incident and made her feel degraded before leaving.

Scott complained to LSU's athletics department and said she spoke directly to Orgeron, but Orgeron said during an interview with the Husch Blackwell law firm that he did not speak to Scott and was informed of the incident by Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar. Orgeron also said Segar and Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry investigated the incident.

Husch Blackwell released a 148-page report this month after LSU hired it to investigate its handling of sexual misconduct and dating violence cases.

Earlier this month, Kansas fired former LSU head football coach Les Miles as its head coach after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward female students while he was at LSU were included in the Husch Blackwell report.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With regard to the situation between Scott and Orgeron, Scott said Orgeron did indeed speak to her, and Scott's granddaughter said she heard the conversation on speakerphone.

Scott said, "Coach O is telling a lie. He's not telling the truth. I don't have no reason to lie. I know who I was talking to. He knows he talked to me."

Scott, who testified before the Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children on Friday, said she attempted to keep what happened with Guice to herself for three years but decided to come forward after the release of the Husch Blackwell report, which mentions the allegation against Guice.

In addition to speaking with Orgeron, Scott said she spoke with the LSU athletics department and was told Guice "was probably just kidding, that he came from a broken home and that she should just accept his apology."

Scott asked that Guice be suspended for the Citrus Bowl, but the athletics department did not oblige and allegedly told Scott, as Jacoby writes, "her word against his."

Guice was selected by the Washington Football Team in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, but he was released in August 2020 after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The 59-year-old Orgeron has been LSU's head coach since 2016, leading the Tigers to an undefeated record and national championship in 2019.