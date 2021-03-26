WWE Rumors on Keith Lee; Bad Bunny vs. Miz; Priest, Morrison, Aleister Injuries

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Keith Lee Injury Update, Scrapped Plans

Keith Lee has not competed in a match since Feb. 8, and his absence from Raw has reportedly been for medical reasons.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), Lee is out because of health reasons and has not yet been cleared to return to the ring.

Lee was advertised to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match in January, but he was not part of it after his fiancee, fellow WWE Superstar Mia Yim (aka Reckoning) announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee did return shortly thereafter, though, beating Riddle in a match on the Feb. 8 episode of Raw.

After that match, WWE announced that Bobby Lashley would defend the United States Championship in a Triple Threat match against Riddle and Lee and Elimination Chamber.

The match was changed that night, however, with Lee being removed and replaced by John Morrison, who took the pinfall in Riddle's title win.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE had discussed putting the U.S. title on Lee, meaning he may have been meant to win the Triple Threat before getting pulled.

Instead, Riddle won, and Lashley went on to beat The Miz for the WWE Championship after helping Miz cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber.

Lee recently tweeted the following regarding his absence:

He did not provide any specifics, and it remains unclear precisely what health problems are preventing him from getting cleared.

His absence has left a hole on the Raw roster, as he has been at or near the top of the card since debuting last summer.

Lee undoubtedly has some supporters based on his pay-per-view win over Randy Orton and challenging McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and he will add some much needed depth and excitement when he eventually does return.

Details on Miz vs. Bad Bunny at WrestleMania

Injuries have reportedly forced WWE to make some changes regarding the match between The Miz and Grammy-winning musical artist Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37.

According to PWInsider (h/t Middleton), the original plan was for the match to be a tag team bout with Miz and Morrison facing Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. It was changed to singles match, though, due to Morrison and Priest reportedly dealing with minor injuries.

Should Morrison and Priest get cleared before WrestleMania on April 10 and 11, however, the reported plan is for the match to get changed to a tag. It was noted that the change could even be made the night of WrestleMania if it isn't announced ahead of time.

When Miz vs. Bad Bunny in a singles match was announced on Monday's Raw, it raised some eyebrows since Morrison and Priest have been so heavily involved in the rivalry, which dates back to the Royal Rumble in January.

Since Bad Bunny has no real wrestling experience, it would make sense to pair him with Priest so that The Archer of Infamy can do the bulk of the work, building up to one big spot for Bad Bunny.

That still may happen if Morrison and Priest can get cleared, but if not, The Miz will be tasked with guiding and carrying Bad Bunny to an entertaining match.

Miz is a consummate professional and veteran capable of doing so, but the match would probably be best off with Morrison and Priest involved so that WWE can provide as much smoke and mirrors as possible.

Black Working Toward In-Ring Return

After more than five months off WWE programming, Aleister Black reportedly may be working his way toward an in-ring return.

According to PWInsider (h/t Middleton), Black has been seen working out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, over the past several weeks.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Jason Ounpraseuth of WrestlingInc) reported this week that Black has been dealing with "minor injuries."

Black's last match was a No Disqualification match against Kevin Owens on the Oct. 12 episode of Raw. He disappeared after that, and his wife, Zelina Vega, was released from WWE the following month.

There was some speculation that Black's absence was related to her release, but it is possible he has been gone primarily because of the reported injuries.

If Black is indeed on the verge of an in-ring return, he would provide a boost to whichever brand he lands on because of his unique look, character and presence.

Black was drafted to SmackDown before his hiatus, but it can be argued that the best landing spot for him would be back in NXT because of the success he enjoyed there before getting called up to the main roster.

Black is a former NXT champion who had a dominant run there, and he would give Triple H a big-time chess piece to utilize.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).